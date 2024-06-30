Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

