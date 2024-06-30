Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
TNISF remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $7.75.
About Técnicas Reunidas
