TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TechPrecision Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TPCS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 47,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.32.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

