TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TechPrecision Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of TPCS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.43. 47,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.32.
About TechPrecision
