Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.39. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $440.27.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

