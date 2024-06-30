TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.10.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,100. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

