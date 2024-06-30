TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$54.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.55. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

