Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,704.0 days.

Takashimaya Price Performance

TKSHF remained flat at $7.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Takashimaya has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Takashimaya’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Takashimaya Company Profile

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

