Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

