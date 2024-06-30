Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 66.1% in June

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Symrise Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,647. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Symrise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.1897 dividend. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

