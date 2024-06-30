Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 6,405 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONEOK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

