Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 500 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

