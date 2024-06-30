Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 18,886 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.