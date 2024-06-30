Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,580 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,590,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,302. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.