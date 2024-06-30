Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.