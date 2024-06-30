Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.38. 7,191,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,207. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

