Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 3,900 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 458,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.25. 2,362,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

