Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 336 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GD traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $210.65 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.27 and a 200 day moving average of $277.90. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.