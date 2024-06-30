Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 182 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 13,207,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,160. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

