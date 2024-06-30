Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,110.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $31.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.
