Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $36.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.78 or 1.00092935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002399 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.