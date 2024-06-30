Streakk (STKK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,768.35

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Streakk has a total market cap of $215,637.48 and $11,768.35 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02186958 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,421.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

