StockNews.com Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 588,397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,604 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

