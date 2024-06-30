StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

