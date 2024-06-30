StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 171,199 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.