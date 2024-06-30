StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
