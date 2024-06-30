StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 3.5 %

SALM stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

