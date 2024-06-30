StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.79 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.73.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
