StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 36.1 %
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
