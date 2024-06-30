Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

STGYF remained flat at C$5.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.50.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

