Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
STGYF remained flat at C$5.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.50.
About Stingray Group
