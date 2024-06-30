Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $42.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,636 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

