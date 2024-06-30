Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.11.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

