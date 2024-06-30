Steem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $91.51 million and $1.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00630603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00121064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00273044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,372,463 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

