STASIS EURO Market Cap Hits $133.03 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.03 million and $436,979.81 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

