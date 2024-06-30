SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NANR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.47. 28,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,133. The company has a market cap of $543.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

