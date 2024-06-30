SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $535.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.