SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $127.18. 155,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,344. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.