SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 2,440,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

