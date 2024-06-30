SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

