SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 2,382,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

