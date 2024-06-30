SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $324,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 473,030 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,774,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after purchasing an additional 399,025 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 4,521,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

