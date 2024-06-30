SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 6.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

