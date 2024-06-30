SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of EMTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.26. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.
About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF
