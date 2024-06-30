SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.26. 3,778 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.