SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Plans $0.19 Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1917 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS HYBL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,265 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.
About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.