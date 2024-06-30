S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $467.89 Average PT from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

