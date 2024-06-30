SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Up 0.9 %

SoftBank stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,048. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

SoftBank Company Profile

Featured Stories

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

