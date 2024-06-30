Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $501,349.55 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $501,349.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $135.09 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

