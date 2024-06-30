SMART Global’s (SGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SGH opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.76.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after buying an additional 880,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 850,764 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

