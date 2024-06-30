Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.70.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$0.64.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.02.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

