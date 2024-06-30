Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.67.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.08. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

