SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Critical Comparison

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SITE Centers pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $539.46 million 5.63 $265.70 million $1.02 14.22 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.23 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -2.28

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 2 0 2.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 0 0 2.00

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 43.36% 11.83% 5.66% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -8.43% -1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

